Liberatore didn't factor into the decision Friday against the White Sox after allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

Liberatore gave up two homers to Chase Meidroth, who went yard on the first pitch of the game before going deep again in the third inning. Liberatore limited the damage, however, and despite lasting just 4.1 innings, he managed to snap a negative run of four consecutive starts allowing at least three earned runs. Liberatore has been slumping badly since the All-Star break, posting a 6.52 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 49.2 innings and 10 starts, and there are very few positives to highlight from his recent performances. He's scheduled to make his next start at home against the Giants.