Liberatore (back) struck out six while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks over three innings in his rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Memphis.

Though the young southpaw was able to build up to 90 pitches Sunday, he threw just 50 strikes and issued five free passes for the second rehab outing in a row. Liberatore looks to be fully stretched out again after landing on the 15-day injured list Aug. 22 with lower-back tightness, but his ongoing struggles in finding the strike zone could prompt the Cardinals to send him back out for another rehab start during the upcoming week rather than activating him.