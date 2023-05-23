Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Liberatore will be available in relief Tuesday night at Cincinnati, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It's a bit odd that the Cardinals haven't simply installed Liberatore into their regular rotation mix given how sharp he looked in his first MLB start of the season last week against the Brewers, but they are short on bullpen options following Monday's extra-innings loss to the Reds. Liberatore appeared in relief Sunday versus the Dodgers and gave up two earned runs over one inning of work. If he's not used again out of the bullpen, he should get a starting nod later this week in Cleveland.