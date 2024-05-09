Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Liberatore will be available out of the bullpen for the team's series this weekend in Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Liberatore remains a candidate to draw a start early next week, but he will sit with the relievers this weekend in case he's needed. The left-hander allowed one run over 3.2 innings in a spot start versus the White Sox in his last appearance and before that held a 2.76 ERA in 12 relief appearances.