Share Video

Link copied!

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Liberatore will be available out of the bullpen for the team's series this weekend in Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Liberatore remains a candidate to draw a start early next week, but he will sit with the relievers this weekend in case he's needed. The left-hander allowed one run over 3.2 innings in a spot start versus the White Sox in his last appearance and before that held a 2.76 ERA in 12 relief appearances.

More News