Liberatore (3-5) walked one and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win Friday over the Reds.

Liberatore was deemed the most effective reliever and awarded the win after starter Drew Rom went just 3.2 innings. This was Liberatore's second outing since returning from a back injury, and he's struck out four without giving up a hit over 2.2 innings. The southpaw is expected to fill a multi-inning role out of the bullpen for the rest of the year. He's pitched to a 5.81 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 39:22 K:BB through 52.2 innings over 14 appearances (11 starts) this season.