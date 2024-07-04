Liberatore allowed a hit over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief during Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Liberatore was called on for a spot start in a doubleheader June 26, throwing 85 pitches in that outing. He was not expected to stick in the rotation, and he's predictably not listed among the starters for the Cardinals' next turn through the rotation. Liberatore will likely remain in a long-relief role. He has done alright this year with a 3.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB over 46 innings across 28 appearances (five starts).