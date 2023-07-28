The Cardinals recalled Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Liberatore holds a 6.75 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through 32 innings in the majors this season, and his stats for Memphis since being optioned July 6 haven't been much better. It's unclear whether Liberatore will work out of the bullpen or join the Cardinals' rotation, but the team seems poised to move veterans like Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty by the trade deadline, so there could be a starting role available for the 23-year-old lefty. Andrew Suarez was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.