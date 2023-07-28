The Cardinals recalled Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Liberatore holds a 6.75 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through 32 innings in the majors this season, and his stats since being optioned July 6 haven't been much better. It's unclear whether Liberatore will work out of the bullpen or join the Cardinals' rotation, but he doesn't project to offer much fantasy value either way. Andrew Suarez was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.