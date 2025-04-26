Liberatore (2-2) earned the win against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Liberatore got through the first five innings with ease, allowing just two base runners over that span. His shutout efforts were dashed in the sixth inning on a Christian Yelich RBI single, and Liberatore was tagged for a second run after being lifted in the seventh frame. It was Liberatore's third-straight quality start and fourth of the season, and his 0.97 WHIP through 31.0 innings is ninth-best in the National League among qualified starters. He's tentatively slated to start next week on the road against the Reds.