Liberatore (4-6) got the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings.

Liberatore picked up his first win since May 6 and posted his first quality start since May 24. The control from Liberatore remains impeccable, as he has just five walks over his last 38.1 innings. He also has just a 6.6 K/9 over that span compared to an 8.3 K/9 over his first seven starts of the year. He's still been very consistent overall and will look to take down the Reds at home in his next start this weekend.