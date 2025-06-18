Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Back in win column
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liberatore (4-6) got the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings.
Liberatore picked up his first win since May 6 and posted his first quality start since May 24. The control from Liberatore remains impeccable, as he has just five walks over his last 38.1 innings. He also has just a 6.6 K/9 over that span compared to an 8.3 K/9 over his first seven starts of the year. He's still been very consistent overall and will look to take down the Reds at home in his next start this weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Goes five innings in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Cleared to start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Little concern after early exit•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Dealing with fatigue•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Exits with trainer•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Rare dud in fourth loss•