Liberatore will be St. Louis' fifth starter to begin the campaign, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

This news comes as a mild surprise after Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in mid-March that Liberatore would likely open the season in the bullpen. Instead, the left-hander will work as St. Louis' fifth starter while Steven Matz will begin the campaign in the bullpen and Michael McGreevy will start the season in the minors. The Cardinals plan to move to a six-man rotation beginning April 16, and Liberatore figures to remain a starter then as long as his performance is up to par early in the campaign.