Liberatore enjoyed a strong summer at the team's alternate training site in Springfield and could be a contender for a spot in the 2021 rotation or bullpen, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw came over in a trade with the Rays last winter with a high pedigree, as he was a first-round pick in the 2018 first-year player draft. LIberatore posted 6-2 record and 3.10 ERA at Low-A Bowling Green in 2019, and despite his lack of experience in the upper minors, he's apparently positioned himself for a big leap in competition in 2021. The 20-year-old figures to get a long look in spring training, and he appears to have a good chance of logging his first big-league action at some point in 2021 even if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster.