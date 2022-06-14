Liberatore (2-1) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The rookie southpaw tossed 51 of 79 pitches for strikes before exiting as he held the opposition without a run for the second time in four big-league starts. Liberatore has also walked multiple batters in all four of those starts, and his 15:10 K:BB through 18 innings is far from dominant, but so far he's held his own, posting a 4.00 ERA. With Jack Flaherty (shoulder) set to make his season debut Wednesday, someone will lose their spot in the St. Louis rotation, but Liberatore seems as though he's done enough to stick around ahead of Zack Thompson.