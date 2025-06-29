Liberatore (6-6) earned the win Sunday over the Guardians, allowing three hits and five walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Liberatore struggled with his command a bit, issuing a season-high five walks, though he was able to keep Cleveland off the board en route to a third straight win and quality start. The 25-year-old Liberatore lowered his ERA to 3.70 on the season with a 1.16 WHIP and 76:17 K:BB across 16 starts (92.1 innings) this season. The left-hander is currently scheduled to face the division-leading Cubs on the road in his next outing.