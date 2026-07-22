Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Blitzed early in loss

Liberatore (5-7) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Angels.

Liberatore gave up all five runs in the first inning before settling down to avoid overtaxing the bullpen. He's had some flashes of skill this year, but inconsistency has been a prominent theme -- he's allowed at least four runs in six of his last eight outings. Overall, the southpaw has a 5.18 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 95:38 K:BB through 99 innings over 20 starts. Liberatore's next start is projected to be at home versus the Cubs early next week since the Cardinals are opting to temporarily go to a six-man rotation this week.