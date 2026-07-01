Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Bounces back with dominant outing

Liberatore (4-5) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing one run on one hit and four walks while striking out nine over five innings.

Liberatore bounced back in a big way, throwing 60 of his 98 pitches for strikes while generating 15 whiffs on 41 swings. His lone run allowed came via an Ozzie Albies sacrifice fly in the third inning. At one point the left-hander struck out six in a stretch of 10 batters faced. Entering Tuesday, Liberatore had struggled heavily in June, posting a 10.34 ERA and 1.91 WHIP across four starts (15.2 innings). He now owns a 5.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 79:33 K:BB across 82.2 innings and is scheduled to face the Cubs on the road in his next start.