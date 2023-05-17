The Cardinals will recall Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers in St. Louis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Liberatore isn't coming up from the minors to replace an injured pitcher, as the Cardinals instead want to give all five of their starters an extra day of rest. The lefty struggled in 2022 during his time in the big leagues in 2022 (5.97 ERA and 28:18 K:BB over 34.2 innings), but the 23-year-old has been excellent in Triple-A in 2023, logging a 3.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB over 46 frames. A strong showing against Milwaukee could be enough for Liberatore to stick with the Cardinals as part of a six-man rotation.