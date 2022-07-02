Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Liberatore has been shuffled between the minor-league and major-league clubs early in the season. However, manager Oliver Marmol recently indicated that the 22-year-old could remain in the Cardinals' rotation after starting Saturday's game against the Phillies since Jack Flaherty (shoulder) and Steven Matz (back) are sidelined. Over his first four starts for St. Louis, the southpaw has posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 18 innings.
