The Cardinals recalled Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis and will have him start Wednesday's regular-season finale in Pittsburgh, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

With their wild-card round series with the Phillies set to begin Friday, the Cardinals are likely to steer away from most of their key arms Wednesday to ensure optimal health in advance of the postseason. As a result, Liberatore will slot back into the rotation for what will be his ninth appearance and seventh start in the big leagues. Over 29.2 innings with the Cardinals, Liberatore has gone 2-1 with a 5.46 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.