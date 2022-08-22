Liberatore is a candidate to start one of the two games during Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Liberatore has joined the Cardinals' taxi squad for their trip to Wrigley Field, and he'll likely be designated as the 27th man once Tuesday arrives. Although he's in the mix to start Tuesday, manager Oliver Marmol said that he's leaning toward starting Jake Woodford. If that's the case, Liberatore would likely be available as a long reliever. Over seven appearances (six starts) in the majors this season, Liberatore has posted a 5.33 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 27 innings.
