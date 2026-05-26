Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Career-high 10 Ks in loss

Liberatore (2-3) took the loss Monday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts across five innings.

After recording a career-high nine strikeouts in his previous start against the Pirates, Liberatore took no time in setting a new career best with 10 versus Milwaukee. Despite having the strikeout stuff working of late, Liberatore's results have left a lot to be desired, as he again failed to go six innings for the fifth time in his last six starts and has given up three runs or more in three straight starts and six of his last nine outings. The left-hander has a disappointing 4.76 ERA and 53:29 K:BB across 56.2 innings this season. His xERA of 5.67 suggests Liberatore has been lucky to avoid more trouble. Batters are hitting the ball hard off him with a 91.4 average exit velocity.