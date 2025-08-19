Liberatore did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over five-plus innings against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Liberatore worked into the sixth inning Monday but was knocked out before recording an out in the frame, leaving him with a no-decision. While he fell short of a full six innings, it was the first time the southpaw had completed five frames since July 5. The 25-year-old has struggled to maintain form as the season has worn on, pitching to a 5.31 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a 5.8 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 across his last 12 starts (57.2 innings).