Liberatore (fatigue) will start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Liberatore was lifted early from his lasting outing against the Royals due to fatigue-related issues, but he never underwent imaging and will not miss a turn in the rotation. The left-hander will get an extra day of rest between starts before taking the ball in the series finale versus Toronto.

