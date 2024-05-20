Liberatore (1-2) suffered the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out three.

Liberatore struggled through three-plus innings Sunday, including allowing a first inning solo homer to former teammate Tyler O'Neill. Liberatore started the fourth with the game still at 2-0 but he was pulled after allowing a run-scoring double to Romy Gonzalez, who later scored to add a fourth run to Liberatore's line. The 24-year-old lefty has struggled over his last four appearances, including three starts, allowing 11 runs over 10.1 innings. With the return of Steven Matz looming, Liberatore's stay in the Cardinals' rotation appears to be coming to an end.