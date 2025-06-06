Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Dealing with fatigue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liberatore exited Thursday's start in the second game of a doubleheader against the Royals due to fatigue, Jim Hayes reports.
Liberatore labored through four innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and a walk. His velocity was also down to 89.8 mph in his final at-bat, so fatigue is seemingly the best news possible. It's unclear if Liberatore will require further testing or whether he will take his next turn through the rotation.
