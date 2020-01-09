Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Dealt to Cardinals
Liberatore was traded to the Cardinals on Thursday in exchange for unnamed major-league players, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 20-year-old dealt with a back injury that kept him sidelined for just under two weeks in 2019, but he managed to record a 3.10 ERA with a 76:31 K:BB over 78.1 innings with Low-A Bowling Green. While he's likely still several years from his major-league debut, he is a 6-foot-5 lefty with at least mid-rotation upside.
