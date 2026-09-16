Liberatore didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The left-hander tossed 51 of 81 pitches for strikes en route to his seventh quality start of the season, but he exited the mound in line for his 15th loss with the Cardinals down 1-0, before the two bullpens took turns making a mess. It's just the second time in his last eight outings that Liberatore has lasted six innings, a bumpy stretch that's seen him post a 6.42 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB through 40.2 innings. He'll look to wrap up his regular season on a high note, on the road next week in Pittsburgh.