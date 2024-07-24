Liberatore will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates at PNC Park, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

St. Louis already boasts a healthy five-man rotation, but Liberatore will be called upon for a spot start Wednesday since a doubleheader over the weekend created a stretch of six games in five days for the Cardinals. Liberatore hadn't been used out of the bullpen in any of the Cardinals' first five games of the second half, so he should be well rested and capable of giving the club a decent amount of length for what will be his sixth start of the season. Over his previous five starts, Liberatore has turned in a 5.03 ERA and 18:5 K:BB across 19.2 innings.