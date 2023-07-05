Liberatore will start for the Cardinals on Wednesday in Miami, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Prior reports suggested that the Cardinals would start Steven Matz, but they've instead decided to give the ball to Liberatore, who will be pitching on short rest. While Liberatore will be working on just three days' rest after starting Saturday versus the Yankees, he threw only 56 pitches in that outing. Liberatore hasn't gone more than 4.1 innings in any of his last three starts, holding a 6.75 ERA and 6:5 K:BB in 10.2 frames over that time.