Liberatore held Triple-A Norfolk to one run on four hits and four walks over six innings Thursday, striking out five and lowering his ERA to 3.83.

Through seven starts, Liberatore owns a terrific 46:12 K:BB in 40 innings; his four walks in this one were uncharacteristic and perhaps a result of trying to be extra fine in a high-profile matchup against the game's top pitching prospect, Grayson Rodriguez. Both starters gave up only one run, but Liberatore outlasted Rodriguez, who came out after five innings. A lanky lefty with a clean delivery and good movement on his pitches, Liberatore is on the doorstep of the majors; depending on the health of the Cardinals' rotation as the year wears on, he could even have the opportunity to seize a spot permanently.