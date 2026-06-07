Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Escapes with no-decision Saturday

Liberatore didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Reds, giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The Cardinals grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but Liberatore promptly gave up back in the top of the third before getting tagged for two more runs the following frame, eventually getting lifted after 84 pitches (47 strikes). It's the fourth time in his last five trips to the mound that he's allowed at least three earned runs, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 5.18 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB through 24.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Minnesota.