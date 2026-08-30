Liberatore (5-13) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Pirates.

The long ball was a problem again -- Esmerlyn Valdez hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Jared Triolo added a solo shot in the fifth. Liberatore has allowed multiple homers in consecutive starts and has given up eight homers in as many starts since the All-Star break. In that span, he's also surrendered 30 runs (29 earned) over 41 innings. Liberatore is having a disappointing campaign with a 5.41 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 141:47 K:BB across 134.2 innings over 27 starts. He's projected for a road start in Colorado in his next outing, which is one fantasy managers should probably avoid.