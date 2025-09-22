Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Fans six in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liberatore (8-12) allowed a run on five hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Brewers.
Liberatore worked through four scoreless frames before the Brewers scratched a run across in the fifth inning. He's 2-1 over his last four outings after going 0-5 with a 5.77 ERA over his previous nine starts. Liberatore forced nine whiffs on 85 total pitches Sunday; he has not generated double-digit swinging strikes in any outing since June 23. The 25-year-old southpaw owns a 4.21 ERA with a 122:40 K:BB through 151.2 innings. Liberatore's final start of 2025 is projected to be a road matchup with the Cubs next weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Goes six innings Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Ineffective in 12th loss•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Snaps winless stretch Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Stung by long ball again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Shaky in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Chased out in sixth inning•