Liberatore (6-14) gave up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday versus the Pirates.

Liberatore picked up his first victory since July 11, which came against Atlanta just before the All-Star break. During the winless stretch, the left-hander tossed 61.1 innings with a 5.58 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with eight losses in 11 outings. The 26-year-old pitched great Wednesday in Pittsburgh, with the only damage against him coming via a solo homer by Brandon Lowe. It was Liberatore's final start of the campaign, and he'll end 2026 with a disappointing 5.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 154:55 K:BB across 155 innings.