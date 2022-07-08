Liberatore struck out four in four shutout innings while allowing three hits and three walks Thursday in a 3-2 win in Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Liberatore was effectively wild, throwing just 41 of 74 pitches for strikes, and was able to pitch around trouble to hold Atlanta scoreless. The rookie has held opponents scoreless three times through six starts in the big leagues and allowed at least four runs the other three times. At Triple-A, the 22-year-old had a 61:17 K:BB through 58 innings but since joining the Cardinals his control has suffered and he has a 22:14 K:BB in 24.2 innings.