Liberatore's scheduled start against the Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Liberatore was scheduled to square off against Luis Severino, but the rain in St. Louis will see that game scratched and made up with a doubleheader come Saturday. It's likely Severino will start one of the two games of that twin bill.
