Liberatore did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over one-third of an inning against the Marlins.

Liberatore got shelled immediately Wednesday, surrendering four consecutive hits and a walk to open the bottom of the first before finally getting Jean Segura to fly out to left for the first out. The lefty then gave up another single to Dane Myers to make it a four-run inning for the Marlins before being relieved by Dakota Hudson. It was a disastrous outing for Liberatore after he hurled 2.2 scoreless innings against the Yankees in his first appearance this season on July 1.