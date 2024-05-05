Liberatore will start Sunday's game against the White Sox, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

All 12 of Liberatore's appearances this season have come in relief, so while he did throw three innings in an April 28 appearance, this will be a bullpen game for the Cardinals. However, it's possible Liberatore could earn additional starts if he pitches well, as the Cards need to fill the rotation spot vacated by the injured Steven Matz (back).