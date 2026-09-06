Liberatore (5-14) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Rockies.

Liberatore avoided giving up a home run for the first time in four starts, but shaky defense in the fifth inning ultimately brought his start to an early end. He's lost six straight starts and eight of his last nine, posting a 6.75 ERA over 45.1 innings since the All-Star break. On the year, he has a 5.57 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 144:49 K:BB through 139 innings over 28 starts. Liberatore is lined up to make his next start at home versus the White Sox.