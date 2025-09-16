Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Goes six innings Monday
By RotoWire Staff
Liberatore did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings against the Reds. He struck out six.
Liberatore didn't pick up the win Monday but did log six innings for the first time since June 29. The southpaw has flashed stretches of success but struggles to sustain it at the big-league level, carrying a 4.30 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across a career-high 28 starts and 146.2 innings this season.
