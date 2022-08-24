The Cardinals optioned Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
As expected, Liberatore was returned to the minors after the Cardinals designated him as their 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs. He appeared out of the bullpen in the Cardinals' 13-3 win in Game 2, covering the final 2.2 innings of the contest and striking out three batters while allowing two earned runs on three hits and no walks. The rookie now sports a 5.46 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across his first 29.2 innings in the majors.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Called up as 27th man•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Candidate to start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Moves back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Struggles in bulk role•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Working behind opener Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Four scoreless innings Thursday•