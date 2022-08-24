The Cardinals optioned Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

As expected, Liberatore was returned to the minors after the Cardinals designated him as their 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs. He appeared out of the bullpen in the Cardinals' 13-3 win in Game 2, covering the final 2.2 innings of the contest and striking out three batters while allowing two earned runs on three hits and no walks. The rookie now sports a 5.46 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across his first 29.2 innings in the majors.

