Liberatore was returned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Liberatore made his fourth career major-league start during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, and he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five in five scoreless innings to earn the win over Pittsburgh. However, the left-hander served as the 27th man during the twin bill and will head back to the minors after Jack Flaherty (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

