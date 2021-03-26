Liberatore was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Liberatore was with the big-league club this spring to gain experience and build up his workload. He threw a total of six innings and tallied a 5:6 K:BB. Liberatore is likely to begin the season at Double-A Springfield.
