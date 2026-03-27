Liberatore didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rays, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Despite giving up seven hits, the left-hander was able to limit the damage to just one run on his ledger in his season debut. Liberatore topped out at 65 pitches during spring training, which he reached in his third Grapefruit League start, so he'll be looking to raise his pitch count even further his next time out after firing 78 pitches Thursday. Liberatore has a tough matchup at home against the Mets on tap for his second start of the year.