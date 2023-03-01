Liberatore pitched two perfect innings Tuesday versus the Nationals in a Grapefruit League game.
Liberatore is pushing for a rotation spot this season, but it could be an uphill battle. Steven Matz and Dakota Hudson are likely the favorites to be the fifth starter, which could mean Liberatore begins the year in the bullpen or at Triple-A Memphis. The southpaw struggled in his first taste of the majors last year, pitching to a 5.97 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 28:18 K:BB across 34.2 innings, but there's little reason to worry about his long-term outlook entering his age-23 season.
