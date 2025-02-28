Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Liberatore appears to be "on a mission" with how good he's looked so far this spring, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Liberatore has retired all 12 batters he's faced across his two Grapefruit League appearances, notching a pair of strikeouts. The left-hander has a career 3.89 ERA as a reliever versus a 5.86 ERA as a starter but is being stretched out this spring as the Cardinals consider the best role for the left-hander. At the moment, Liberatore appears to be, at best, seventh in St. Louis' starting pitcher hierarchy, so it might take an injury or two for him to be under real consideration for a rotation spot. However, he believes he's "a starter at heart" and is doing his best to convince the Cardinals he can handle that role.