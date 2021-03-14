Liberatore is highly unlikely to start the season at the major-league level despite an impressive spring, even considering the Cardinals' multiple starting pitcher injuries, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "Don't think they're [Liberatore and Ryan Thompson] candidates to start," Shildt admitted pregame, "but just in the process of building those guys up to start the season."

A leap from the Low-A level, where Liberatore toiled in 2019 while still with the Rays organization, to the majors would be quite the feat, especially after a missed year of in-game development in 2020. However, Liberatore is certainly planting the seed for a potentially rapid ascension through the ranks with his early spring efforts, which include a 27-pitch, two-inning perfect effort Saturday versus the Marlins. The 21-year-old southpaw has a 2.08 ERA across 4.2 Grapefruit League innings (three appearances), a caliber of performance that should earn him a ticket to Double-A Springfield, at minimum, to open the campaign.