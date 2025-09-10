Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Ineffective in 12th loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Liberatore (7-12) took the loss Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out one.
It was the fourth time this season that Liberatore fanned one or zero, and he also hurled a season-low 65 pitches. It's possible the Cardinals are monitoring the southpaw's workload during the second half -- Liberatore has worked fewer than five frames in six of his nine starts since the All-Star break. He has a 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 110:38 K:BB over a career-high 140.2 innings. Liberatore is next set to take the ball against the Reds next week.
