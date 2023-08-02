Liberatore is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Twins, Joey Schneider of Fox 2 St. Louis reports.

Liberatore is one of two new additions to the St. Louis rotation this week, as Dakota Hudson will also be picking up a start Wednesday as the Cardinals replace the outgoing Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, who were moved ahead of the trade deadline. After getting out to a hot start over the first month of the season at Triple-A Memphis, Liberatore has struggled to maintain that form while bouncing between the big leagues and minors since the beginning of May. He's been particularly unimpressive over his nine outings (eight starts) with St. Louis, accruing a 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 3.8 K-BB% in 32 innings. Liberatore will still be worth holding in NL-only leagues since he'll have a fairly clear path to a starting role the rest of the way, but he'll need to show improved results before becoming a trusted lineup option in most deeper mixed leagues.