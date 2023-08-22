St. Louis placed Liberatore on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with lower-back tightness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Liberatore was scheduled to return to the Cardinals rotation Wednesday in Pittsburgh, but the back issue that arose in his previous start Aug. 16 didn't fully respond to a period of extra rest. The young left-hander has struggled to a 6.12 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB across 50 major-league innings this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Next start moved to Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Ambushed by A's•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Sparkles against Rays•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Drawing another start•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Struggles in return to rotation•
-
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Joining rotation Thursday•